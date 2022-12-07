Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-18th FAR and 2-4th FAR TOA Ceremony Broll

    DONGDUCHEON, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.12.2022

    Video by Songho Yun 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Incoming 2-18th Field Artillery Regiment and outgoing 2-4th Field Artillery Regiment, 210th Field Artillery Brigade had Transfer Of Authority Ceremony, 7th December 2022, Camp Casey, Republic of Korea.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 01:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867834
    VIRIN: 221207-A-XP485-002
    Filename: DOD_109369388
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, 41, KR 

    2ID
    Transfer of Authority
    TOA
    2-18th FAR
    2-4th FAR

