    Joint Security Area Holiday Shout Out

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.08.2022

    Video by Spc. Philemon Tan 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Pfc. Riggs, Sean assigned to the Joint Security Area, gives a Holiday shout-out, Camp Bonifas, South Korea, December 15, 2022. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Philemon Tan)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 22:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867824
    VIRIN: 221208-A-UC770-1004
    Filename: DOD_109369340
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: KR
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Security Area Holiday Shout Out, by SPC Philemon Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JSA
    Holiday
    Christmas
    Greeting
    Joint Security Area

