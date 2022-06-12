ARTP 22.3 Live Fire

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines conduct Artillery Relocation Training Program 22.3 at Ojojihara Maneuver Area, Miyagi, Japan, Dec. 6, 2022. The skills developed at ARTP increase the proficiency and readiness of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide precision indirect fires. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ujian Gosun)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 18:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867812
|VIRIN:
|221206-M-TU214-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109369163
|Length:
|00:04:29
|Location:
|OJOJIHARA MANEUVER AREA, MIYAGI, JP
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
