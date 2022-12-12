Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldier highlight - Staff Sgt. Andrew Raynor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker 

    85th Support Command

    Staff Sgt. Andrew Raynor, Command Chaplains Office, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, shares his story of service and why he serves.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 17:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867810
    VIRIN: 221212-A-BU909-001
    Filename: DOD_109369050
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier highlight - Staff Sgt. Andrew Raynor, by SSG Erika Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command
    SSG Erika Whitaker
    SSG Andrew Raynor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT