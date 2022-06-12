New feet, new possibilities

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 41st Rescue Generation Squadron and Warner Robins Air Force Base personnel test fit snow skis on the HH-60W at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 5-9, 2022. The team evaluated what modifications need to be made to safely implement the skis, which would allow the aircraft to land in various softer terrains, increasing the aircraft versatility and lethality. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)