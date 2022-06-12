Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New feet, new possibilities

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 41st Rescue Generation Squadron and Warner Robins Air Force Base personnel test fit snow skis on the HH-60W at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 5-9, 2022. The team evaluated what modifications need to be made to safely implement the skis, which would allow the aircraft to land in various softer terrains, increasing the aircraft versatility and lethality. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867801
    VIRIN: 221209-F-HU126-1001
    Filename: DOD_109368851
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Air Combat Command
    23rd Wing
    Green feet
    HH-60W
    Lead Wing
    41st RGS

