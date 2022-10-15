The Courtyard of Heroes is located at the PACAF building in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The courtyard memorializes those men and women who lost their lives in the three wars in the Pacific and those who lost their lives inside the PACAF building on Hickam Field during the 1941 attack with several monuments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 16:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867800
|VIRIN:
|221015-F-PA224-405
|Filename:
|DOD_109368846
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Courtyard of Heroes ( B-Roll), by A1C Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT