Courtyard of Heroes ( B-Roll)

The Courtyard of Heroes is located at the PACAF building in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The courtyard memorializes those men and women who lost their lives in the three wars in the Pacific and those who lost their lives inside the PACAF building on Hickam Field during the 1941 attack with several monuments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Caroline Strickland)