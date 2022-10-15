Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Courtyard of Heroes ( B-Roll)

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Caroline Strickland 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    The Courtyard of Heroes is located at the PACAF building in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The courtyard memorializes those men and women who lost their lives in the three wars in the Pacific and those who lost their lives inside the PACAF building on Hickam Field during the 1941 attack with several monuments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Caroline Strickland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 16:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867800
    VIRIN: 221015-F-PA224-405
    Filename: DOD_109368846
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Pearl Harbor
    Courtyard
    B-Roll

