    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Interview with St. Paul District geotechnical engineer Anthony Levine

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2022

    Video by David Elmstrom 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    St. Paul District geotechnical engineer Anthony Levine talks about what he does, and why it’s so important.

    Date Taken: 11.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 15:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867779
    VIRIN: 221117-A-SI581-244
    Filename: DOD_109368689
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with St. Paul District geotechnical engineer Anthony Levine, by David Elmstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    interview
    USACE
    engineer
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    geotechnical

