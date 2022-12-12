2nd Marine Logistics Group commanding general gives First Term Alignment Plan brief

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/867778" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams, the commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, gives a brief during the First Term Alignment Plan (FTAP) brief on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 12, 2022. FTAP aims to retain the most talented First Term Marines by streamlining the reenlistment process by offering meaningful incentives to reenlist. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Sixto Castro)