Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Marine Logistics Group commanding general gives First Term Alignment Plan brief

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Sixto Castro 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams, the commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, gives a brief during the First Term Alignment Plan (FTAP) brief on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 12, 2022. FTAP aims to retain the most talented First Term Marines by streamlining the reenlistment process by offering meaningful incentives to reenlist. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Sixto Castro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 15:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867778
    VIRIN: 221212-M-DP423-502
    Filename: DOD_109368654
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Marine Logistics Group commanding general gives First Term Alignment Plan brief, by LCpl Sixto Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    Reenlistment
    Retention
    FTAP

