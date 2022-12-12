U.S. Space Command Leadership Holiday Message (Extended)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Gen. James Dickinson, U.S. Space Command command and MGySgt Scott Stalker, USSPACECOM senior enlisted leader along with their spouses wish "Happy Holidays" to service women and men and their families. USSPACECOM is the 11th Combatant Command with space professionals around the globe keeping an eye to infinity for the defense of the United States and it's allies and partners.