    U.S. Space Command Leadership Holiday Message (Extended)

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, U.S. SPACE FORCE AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.12.2022

    Video by John Ayre 

    United States Space Command

    Gen. James Dickinson, U.S. Space Command command and MGySgt Scott Stalker, USSPACECOM senior enlisted leader along with their spouses wish "Happy Holidays" to service women and men and their families. USSPACECOM is the 11th Combatant Command with space professionals around the globe keeping an eye to infinity for the defense of the United States and it's allies and partners.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 14:53
    Category: Greetings
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, SF
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US

