    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard interdicts 2 lancha crews, seizes 600 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew observes a lancha boat illegally fishing in federal waters off southern Texas, Dec. 9, 2022. Coast Guard Station South Padre Island boat crews, in coordination with the Corpus Christi aircrew, located and stopped two lanchas with a total of eight Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 14:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867776
    VIRIN: 221209-G-G0108-1004
    Filename: DOD_109368604
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard interdicts 2 lancha crews, seizes 600 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    law enforcement
    interdiction
    coast guard
    fisheries
    lancha

