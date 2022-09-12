Coast Guard interdicts 2 lancha crews, seizes 600 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast

A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew observes a lancha boat illegally fishing in federal waters off southern Texas, Dec. 9, 2022. Coast Guard Station South Padre Island boat crews, in coordination with the Corpus Christi aircrew, located and stopped two lanchas with a total of eight Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 14:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867776
|VIRIN:
|221209-G-G0108-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109368604
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
