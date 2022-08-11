Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chicago Carjacking: AMO cam 11-08-2022

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    A U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations (AMO) AS350 crew responded to Illinois State Police radio calls for a stolen white Infiniti sedan. The AMO crew and a State Police airplane followed the Infiniti for approximately 15 minutes until it was parked and the suspect driver fled on foot. The suspect jumped a residential fence and was attacked by a dog (not a police K9). The AMO crew warned ground units a dog was present and provided constant updates of the suspect’s movements. Ground units successfully took the suspect into custody.

    Date Taken: 11.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 15:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867771
    VIRIN: 221108-H-D0456-001
    Filename: DOD_109368590
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    CBP
    Chicago Police Department
    Air and Marine Operations
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection
    carjacking

