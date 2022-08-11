A U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations (AMO) AS350 crew responded to Illinois State Police radio calls for a stolen white Infiniti sedan. The AMO crew and a State Police airplane followed the Infiniti for approximately 15 minutes until it was parked and the suspect driver fled on foot. The suspect jumped a residential fence and was attacked by a dog (not a police K9). The AMO crew warned ground units a dog was present and provided constant updates of the suspect’s movements. Ground units successfully took the suspect into custody.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 15:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867771
|VIRIN:
|221108-H-D0456-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109368590
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chicago Carjacking: AMO cam 11-08-2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
