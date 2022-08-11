Chicago Carjacking: AMO cam 11-08-2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations (AMO) AS350 crew responded to Illinois State Police radio calls for a stolen white Infiniti sedan. The AMO crew and a State Police airplane followed the Infiniti for approximately 15 minutes until it was parked and the suspect driver fled on foot. The suspect jumped a residential fence and was attacked by a dog (not a police K9). The AMO crew warned ground units a dog was present and provided constant updates of the suspect’s movements. Ground units successfully took the suspect into custody.