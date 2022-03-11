Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chicago Carjacking: AMO cam 11-03-22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    A U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations (AMO) AS350 crew responded to a ground unit sighting of a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Jeep was involved in the carjacking of a black Infiniti earlier in the evening. The AS350 crew located the Jeep and called its location to ground units as it travelled around the south side of Chicago. After approximately 30 minutes, the Jeep drove under a large overpass and did not emerge from the other side. The AMO crew observed three suspects running on foot from the overpass and tracked them to an alley a few blocks away. The aircrew guided ground units to the suspects location and all three were taken into custody. Three handguns were recovered from the area where the suspects fled. The key fob to the carjacked black Infiniti was recovered from one of the suspects.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 15:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867769
    VIRIN: 221103-H-D0456-001
    Filename: DOD_109368573
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chicago Carjacking: AMO cam 11-03-22, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBP
    Chicago Police Department
    Air and Marine Operations
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection
    carjacking

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT