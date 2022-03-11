Chicago Carjacking: AMO cam 11-03-22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations (AMO) AS350 crew responded to a ground unit sighting of a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Jeep was involved in the carjacking of a black Infiniti earlier in the evening. The AS350 crew located the Jeep and called its location to ground units as it travelled around the south side of Chicago. After approximately 30 minutes, the Jeep drove under a large overpass and did not emerge from the other side. The AMO crew observed three suspects running on foot from the overpass and tracked them to an alley a few blocks away. The aircrew guided ground units to the suspects location and all three were taken into custody. Three handguns were recovered from the area where the suspects fled. The key fob to the carjacked black Infiniti was recovered from one of the suspects.