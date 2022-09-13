Chicago Carjacking: AMO cam 09-13-22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations (AMO) AS350 crew responded to a call for a black Dodge Charger observed fleeing the area where a 12-year-old was shot on the west side of Chicago. A Chicago Police Department unit provided some information on last known location and direction of travel but no ground units were following the Charger. The AMO aircrew began a search along I-55 southbound and located a possible matching vehicle. Ten minutes later, ground units caught up to the vehicle the AMO crew was following and confirmed it was the wanted vehicle. Over the next 30 minutes, multiple attempts to stop the vehicle were not successful. Eventually, spike strips were successfully deployed but the Charger continued to drive for several miles, dragging the spike strips. The Charger stopped and ground units surrounded it, apprehending the three occupants. Two handguns were recovered from the suspect vehicle’s path.