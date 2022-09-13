Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chicago Carjacking: AMO cam 09-13-22

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    A U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations (AMO) AS350 crew responded to a call for a black Dodge Charger observed fleeing the area where a 12-year-old was shot on the west side of Chicago. A Chicago Police Department unit provided some information on last known location and direction of travel but no ground units were following the Charger. The AMO aircrew began a search along I-55 southbound and located a possible matching vehicle. Ten minutes later, ground units caught up to the vehicle the AMO crew was following and confirmed it was the wanted vehicle. Over the next 30 minutes, multiple attempts to stop the vehicle were not successful. Eventually, spike strips were successfully deployed but the Charger continued to drive for several miles, dragging the spike strips. The Charger stopped and ground units surrounded it, apprehending the three occupants. Two handguns were recovered from the suspect vehicle’s path.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 15:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867768
    VIRIN: 220913-H-D0456-001
    Filename: DOD_109368551
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 

