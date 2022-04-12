Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force participate in Steel Knight 23

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2022

    Video by Cpl. Cedar Barnes 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force participate in Steel Knight 23 at San Clemente Island, California, Dec. 4-8, 2022. Steel Knight is a combined arms live-fire exercise involving the major subordinate commands of I MEF and the U.S. Navy's Expeditionary Strike Group 3. Steel Knight ensures 1st Marine Division is optimized for naval expeditionary warfare in contested spaces, and is purpose-built to facilitate future operations afloat and ashore. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 15:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867766
    VIRIN: 221202-M-NR281-1001
    Filename: DOD_109368549
    Length: 00:06:55
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force participate in Steel Knight 23, by Cpl Cedar Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st Marine Division
    Air Assault
    Marines
    Steel Knight
    Innovation
    Naval Integration

