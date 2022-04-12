U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force participate in Steel Knight 23 at San Clemente Island, California, Dec. 4-8, 2022. Steel Knight is a combined arms live-fire exercise involving the major subordinate commands of I MEF and the U.S. Navy's Expeditionary Strike Group 3. Steel Knight ensures 1st Marine Division is optimized for naval expeditionary warfare in contested spaces, and is purpose-built to facilitate future operations afloat and ashore. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 15:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867766
|VIRIN:
|221202-M-NR281-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109368549
|Length:
|00:06:55
|Location:
|SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force participate in Steel Knight 23, by Cpl Cedar Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT