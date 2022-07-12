29th Corps Chief, Army Dental Corps - OPD Series - Officer Promotions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On behalf of the Office of the Corps Chief, U.S. Army Dental Corps, we would

like to invite you to an Officer Professional Development opportunity, COL Melissa Tucker on the best routes to your promotions and how to make the system work best for you as a Dental Corps officer.



TOPIC -



Think promotion in the Dental Corps are automatic? Think again. Join us as we discuss recent changes in the AMEDD promotion boards. A "Question & Answer" discussion will be conducted at the conclusion of the brief.



OPR: DC CSBPO office (schedule and host the virtual platform)



OCRs: HRC Branch Chief, Deputy Corps Chief



If you have any questions ahead of the OPD, please send them to COL Melissa Tucker at email melissaand we will have them addressed during the brief.