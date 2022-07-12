On behalf of the Office of the Corps Chief, U.S. Army Dental Corps, we would
like to invite you to an Officer Professional Development opportunity, COL Melissa Tucker on the best routes to your promotions and how to make the system work best for you as a Dental Corps officer.
TOPIC -
Think promotion in the Dental Corps are automatic? Think again. Join us as we discuss recent changes in the AMEDD promotion boards. A "Question & Answer" discussion will be conducted at the conclusion of the brief.
OPR: DC CSBPO office (schedule and host the virtual platform)
OCRs: HRC Branch Chief, Deputy Corps Chief
If you have any questions ahead of the OPD, please send them to COL Melissa Tucker at email melissaand we will have them addressed during the brief.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 14:49
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|867742
|VIRIN:
|221207-A-LH156-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109368394
|Length:
|01:26:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 29th Corps Chief, Army Dental Corps - OPD Series - Officer Promotions, by MAJ Ino Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
