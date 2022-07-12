Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    29th Corps Chief, Army Dental Corps - OPD Series - Officer Promotions

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Video by Maj. Ino Ruiz 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    On behalf of the Office of the Corps Chief, U.S. Army Dental Corps, we would
    like to invite you to an Officer Professional Development opportunity,  COL Melissa Tucker on the best routes to your promotions and how to make the system work best for you as a Dental Corps officer.  

    TOPIC -

    Think promotion in the Dental Corps are automatic? Think again. Join us as we discuss recent changes in the AMEDD promotion boards. A "Question & Answer" discussion will be conducted at the conclusion of the brief.

    OPR: DC CSBPO office (schedule and host the virtual platform)

    OCRs: HRC Branch Chief, Deputy Corps Chief

    If you have any questions ahead of the OPD, please send them to COL Melissa Tucker at email melissaand we will have them addressed during the brief.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 14:49
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 867742
    VIRIN: 221207-A-LH156-001
    Filename: DOD_109368394
    Length: 01:26:27
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 29th Corps Chief, Army Dental Corps - OPD Series - Officer Promotions, by MAJ Ino Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Promotions
    OPD
    Dental Corps

