    Phase II Oyster Reef Progress: Ecosystem Restoration

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2022

    Video by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    Civil Engineer Nick Ingold explains developments in the planning process of the proposed Phase II reef construction for the Broad Bay area in VirginiaBeach, VA.
    This reef will comes as part of the Lynnhaven River Basin Ecosystem Restoration Project, which aims to improve the overall health of the Lynnhaven River and the ChesapeakeBay through natural habitat restoration.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Virginia Beach are working together to improve the wildlife diversity and water quality of our local tributaries in the help ensure that they remain safe for fishing and recreation in the many years to come.

    Date Taken: 11.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 13:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867738
    VIRIN: 221121-A-HU469-802
    Filename: DOD_109368326
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Phase II Oyster Reef Progress: Ecosystem Restoration, by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE

    LRBERP

    USACE
    Lynnhaven River Basin Ecosystem Restoration Project

