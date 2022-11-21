Civil Engineer Nick Ingold explains developments in the planning process of the proposed Phase II reef construction for the Broad Bay area in VirginiaBeach, VA.
This reef will comes as part of the Lynnhaven River Basin Ecosystem Restoration Project, which aims to improve the overall health of the Lynnhaven River and the ChesapeakeBay through natural habitat restoration.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Virginia Beach are working together to improve the wildlife diversity and water quality of our local tributaries in the help ensure that they remain safe for fishing and recreation in the many years to come.
This work, Phase II Oyster Reef Progress: Ecosystem Restoration, by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
