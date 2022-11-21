Phase II Oyster Reef Progress: Ecosystem Restoration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Civil Engineer Nick Ingold explains developments in the planning process of the proposed Phase II reef construction for the Broad Bay area in VirginiaBeach, VA.

This reef will comes as part of the Lynnhaven River Basin Ecosystem Restoration Project, which aims to improve the overall health of the Lynnhaven River and the ChesapeakeBay through natural habitat restoration.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Virginia Beach are working together to improve the wildlife diversity and water quality of our local tributaries in the help ensure that they remain safe for fishing and recreation in the many years to come.