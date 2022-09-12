USARC Holiday Message 2022

Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, chief of U.S. Army Reserve and commanding general U.S. Army Reserve Command, and her husband John McCarthy send holiday greetings to Army Reserve Soldiers, Families, civilians and the employers who support them.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 12:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|867733
|VIRIN:
|221209-A-SZ193-394
|Filename:
|DOD_109368244
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT