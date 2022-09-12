Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARC Holiday Message 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Video by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, chief of U.S. Army Reserve and commanding general U.S. Army Reserve Command, and her husband John McCarthy send holiday greetings to Army Reserve Soldiers, Families, civilians and the employers who support them.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 12:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867733
    VIRIN: 221209-A-SZ193-394
    Filename: DOD_109368244
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holiday
    Holiday Season
    army reserve
    army newswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT