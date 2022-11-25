Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force Aim High Flight Academy graduate Christopher Ballinger

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Tyler McQuiston 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    High school student Christopher Ballinger applied and graduated from the Aim High Flight Academy receiving his private pilot license through U.S. Air Force recruiting Det. 1.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 12:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867731
    VIRIN: 221125-F-RI984-0001
    Filename: DOD_109368209
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: RANDOLPH, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Aim High Flight Academy graduate Christopher Ballinger, by SrA Tyler McQuiston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Det. 1

    U.S. Air Force recruiting

    Aim Hight Flight Academy

    TAGS

    Det. 1
    U.S. Air Force recruiting
    PPL
    Aim Hight Flight Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT