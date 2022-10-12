Bliss mil kids stay active, celebrate holiday during CYS fun run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Fort Bliss Child and Youth Services program, managed by Bliss FMWR, had military kids ready to run and have fun during the Jingle Dash 5K and one-mile fun run at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 10, 2022.



For more information on the CYS program here at Bliss, visit https://bliss.armymwr.com/categories/child-and-youth-services.