    Bliss mil kids stay active, celebrate holiday during CYS fun run

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2022

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENT

    The Fort Bliss Child and Youth Services program, managed by Bliss FMWR, had military kids ready to run and have fun during the Jingle Dash 5K and one-mile fun run at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 10, 2022.

    For more information on the CYS program here at Bliss, visit https://bliss.armymwr.com/categories/child-and-youth-services.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 11:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867729
    VIRIN: 221210-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 221210
    Filename: DOD_109368182
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NM, US

    TAGS

    soldier
    fort bliss
    el paso
    texas
    army
    usarmy

