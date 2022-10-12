SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENT
The Fort Bliss Child and Youth Services program, managed by Bliss FMWR, had military kids ready to run and have fun during the Jingle Dash 5K and one-mile fun run at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 10, 2022.
For more information on the CYS program here at Bliss, visit https://bliss.armymwr.com/categories/child-and-youth-services.
This work, Bliss mil kids stay active, celebrate holiday during CYS fun run, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
