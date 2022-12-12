Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MEET THE CHAPLAIN

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Video by Jonathan Wright 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

    LCDR Michael Matson, base chaplain, Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, arrived in July and his impact is already being felt.

    Read more on www.albany.marines.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 11:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867726
    VIRIN: 221212-M-FX029-123
    Filename: DOD_109368096
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: ALBANY, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #MCLBA #Chaplain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT