MEET THE CHAPLAIN

LCDR Michael Matson, base chaplain, Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, arrived in July and his impact is already being felt.
Read more on www.albany.marines.mil
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 11:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|867726
|VIRIN:
|221212-M-FX029-123
|Filename:
|DOD_109368096
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|ALBANY, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT