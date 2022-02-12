Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    It's time for your Fort Report - Video news from Fort Bliss, Texas - Dec. 2022

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    In this December 2022 edition of the Fort Report, we have two stories from the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade on deployment and a special event that happened here at Fort Bliss, covered by the 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element.

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:08:09
