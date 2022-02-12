It's time for your Fort Report - Video news from Fort Bliss, Texas - Dec. 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/867724" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this December 2022 edition of the Fort Report, we have two stories from the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade on deployment and a special event that happened here at Fort Bliss, covered by the 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element.