    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kuwait Marine Fire & Rescue Take Combat Life Saver Course, November 2022

    KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT

    11.24.2022

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Members of the Kuwait Marine Fire and Rescue culminate the Combat Life Savers Course, Kuwait City, Nov. 24. 2022. The fifteen-member team received training from U.S. Army medical personnel at Camp Arifjan for several days before doing a hands-on demonstration where their skills were tested. Area Support Group – Kuwait Soldiers provided several days of classroom training before administering the exam which included scenarios where they treated simulated patients that had injuries from near drowning to boating accidents.
    U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia
    U.S. Army photos by 1st Lt. Austin May

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 10:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 867723
    VIRIN: 221124-D-VN697-120
    Filename: DOD_109368066
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: KUWAIT CITY, KW 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kuwait Marine Fire & Rescue Take Combat Life Saver Course, November 2022, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Area Support Group – Kuwait
    ARCENT
    Army Medicine
    ASG-KU
    Kuwait Marine Fire and Rescue

