Kuwait Marine Fire & Rescue Take Combat Life Saver Course, November 2022

Members of the Kuwait Marine Fire and Rescue culminate the Combat Life Savers Course, Kuwait City, Nov. 24. 2022. The fifteen-member team received training from U.S. Army medical personnel at Camp Arifjan for several days before doing a hands-on demonstration where their skills were tested. Area Support Group – Kuwait Soldiers provided several days of classroom training before administering the exam which included scenarios where they treated simulated patients that had injuries from near drowning to boating accidents.

U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia

U.S. Army photos by 1st Lt. Austin May