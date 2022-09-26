U.S. Police Officers assigned to the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams from police departments across South Carolina participate in the 2022 SWAT Summit at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, Columbia, South Carolina, Sept. 26-29, 2022. The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy hosted a weeklong Federal Bureaus of Investigation Special Weapons and Tactics summit to train law enforcement officers in firearms, close quarters combat, tactical medical care, patrolling tactics and familiarize officers with improvised explosive devices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 10:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|867717
|VIRIN:
|221116-F-PM546-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109367977
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2022 SC SWAT Summit, by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
