2022 SC SWAT Summit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/867717" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Police Officers assigned to the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams from police departments across South Carolina participate in the 2022 SWAT Summit at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, Columbia, South Carolina, Sept. 26-29, 2022. The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy hosted a weeklong Federal Bureaus of Investigation Special Weapons and Tactics summit to train law enforcement officers in firearms, close quarters combat, tactical medical care, patrolling tactics and familiarize officers with improvised explosive devices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo)