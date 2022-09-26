Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 SC SWAT Summit

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Police Officers assigned to the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams from police departments across South Carolina participate in the 2022 SWAT Summit at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, Columbia, South Carolina, Sept. 26-29, 2022. The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy hosted a weeklong Federal Bureaus of Investigation Special Weapons and Tactics summit to train law enforcement officers in firearms, close quarters combat, tactical medical care, patrolling tactics and familiarize officers with improvised explosive devices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 10:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 867717
    VIRIN: 221116-F-PM546-9001
    Filename: DOD_109367977
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 

    Charleston
    SWAT
    1CTCS
    FBI
    Police
    Barcelo

