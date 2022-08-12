Members of the 403rd Wing deliver their own version of a classic holiday song. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 09:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|867714
|VIRIN:
|221208-F-KV687-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109367920
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 403rd Wing 2022 Holiday Video, by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT