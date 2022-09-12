video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/867712" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Pfc. Rocco Dematteo, a military police officer with the 247th Military Police Detachment, shares his thoughts about his role in the bilateral US-Japan operations during Yama Sakura 83 exercise at Camp Kengun, Japan, on Dec. 9th, 2022. Yama Sakura is a complex exercise that has been ongoing for over 40 years and continues to build the bilateral partnership of the strong US-JGSDF alliance. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Christopher Wilkins)