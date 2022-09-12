U.S. Army Pfc. Rocco Dematteo, a military police officer with the 247th Military Police Detachment, shares his thoughts about his role in the bilateral US-Japan operations during Yama Sakura 83 exercise at Camp Kengun, Japan, on Dec. 9th, 2022. Yama Sakura is a complex exercise that has been ongoing for over 40 years and continues to build the bilateral partnership of the strong US-JGSDF alliance. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Christopher Wilkins)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 10:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|867712
|VIRIN:
|221213-A-QI700-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_109367904
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|CAMP KENGUN, KUMAMOTO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
