Apryl Sanders talks about her struggles with mental health and how the Air Force has helped her during her service and after.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 09:06
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|867707
|VIRIN:
|220711-D-KF771-478
|Filename:
|DOD_109367857
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lets Go Together: Apryl Sanders, by Darius Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
