U.S. Army Sgt. Renee Henderson, a Military Police Sgt. with the 247th Military Police Detachment, talks about her experience working with her Japanese counterparts to maintain security during operation Yama Sakura 83 at Camp Kengun, Japan, on Dec. 9th, 2022. Yama Sakura 83 is the largest and most complex forward U.S. Army and Japan Command Post exercise to date. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Christopher Wilkins)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 10:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|867706
|VIRIN:
|221213-A-QI700-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109367851
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|CAMP KENGUN, KUMAMOTO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Yama Sakura Spotlight, by SPC Christopher Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
