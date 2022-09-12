Yama Sakura Spotlight

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP KENGUN, KUMAMOTO, JAPAN

    12.09.2022

    Video by Spc. Christopher Wilkins 

    7th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. Renee Henderson, a Military Police Sgt. with the 247th Military Police Detachment, talks about her experience working with her Japanese counterparts to maintain security during operation Yama Sakura 83 at Camp Kengun, Japan, on Dec. 9th, 2022. Yama Sakura 83 is the largest and most complex forward U.S. Army and Japan Command Post exercise to date. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Christopher Wilkins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 10:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867706
    VIRIN: 221213-A-QI700-0002
    Filename: DOD_109367851
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: CAMP KENGUN, KUMAMOTO, JP

    TAGS

    #Yama Sakura
    #USJapanAlliance
    #YS83
    #YamaSakura83

