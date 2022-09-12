Yama Sakura Spotlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Renee Henderson, a Military Police Sgt. with the 247th Military Police Detachment, talks about her experience working with her Japanese counterparts to maintain security during operation Yama Sakura 83 at Camp Kengun, Japan, on Dec. 9th, 2022. Yama Sakura 83 is the largest and most complex forward U.S. Army and Japan Command Post exercise to date. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Christopher Wilkins)