    West Point Graduate and 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Buckeye shows support for Army v. Navy game

    SYRIA

    12.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher 

    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    U.S. Army Maj. James McKinney, a West Point graduate and executive officer of the of 2nd Squadron, 107th Calvary Regiment, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team gives a shout-out for the 2022 Army and Navy football game, Syria, Dec. 9, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video courtesy of 1st Lt. Trevor Patton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 08:49
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 867705
    VIRIN: 221209-Z-QP664-1014
    Filename: DOD_109367844
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: SY
    Hometown: NEW ALBANY, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Point Graduate and 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Buckeye shows support for Army v. Navy game, by SSG Scott Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Army vs. Navy
    West Point
    AcademyGames2022
    Academy Games 2022

