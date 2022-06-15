Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lets Go Together: TSgt Bailey

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Video by Darius Caldwell 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    TSgt Bailey speaks about healthy ways to help airmen with their mental health.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 08:50
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 867703
    VIRIN: 220615-D-KF771-795
    Filename: DOD_109367832
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lets Go Together: TSgt Bailey, by Darius Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mental Health
    Air Force
    PTSD
    AFRC Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT