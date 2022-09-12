U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Cristobal Galindo, a Tactical Air Control Party Specialist with the 25th Air Support Operations Squadron, talks about his experience in working with his Japanese counterparts in relation to the bilateral US-Japan operations during exercise Yama Sakura 83 at Camp Kengun, on Dec. 9, 2022. The Yama Sakura training event encourages participants to work as dedicated partners in support of the US-Japan security alliance and for the continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Christopher Wilkins)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 10:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|867702
|VIRIN:
|221213-A-QI700-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109367811
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|CAMP KENGUN, KUMAMOTO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Yama Sakura Spotlight, by SPC Christopher Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
