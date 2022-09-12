Yama Sakura Spotlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Cristobal Galindo, a Tactical Air Control Party Specialist with the 25th Air Support Operations Squadron, talks about his experience in working with his Japanese counterparts in relation to the bilateral US-Japan operations during exercise Yama Sakura 83 at Camp Kengun, on Dec. 9, 2022. The Yama Sakura training event encourages participants to work as dedicated partners in support of the US-Japan security alliance and for the continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Christopher Wilkins)