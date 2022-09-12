Exercise Loyal Leda 2022, a combat readiness evaluation exercise, has certified NATO Rapid Deployable Corps - Turkiye as the alliance’s warfighting corps for 2023. The 10-day combat readiness evaluation exercise hosted at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre in Poland from Nov. 30 to Dec. 9 is an Allied Land Command-sponsored, land domain, tactical level, virtual command post exercise.
U.S. Soldiers serve in critical roles during multinational exercise
