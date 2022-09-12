Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Soldiers serve in critical roles during multinational exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND

    12.09.2022

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    Exercise Loyal Leda 2022, a combat readiness evaluation exercise, has certified NATO Rapid Deployable Corps - Turkiye as the alliance’s warfighting corps for 2023. The 10-day combat readiness evaluation exercise hosted at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre in Poland from Nov. 30 to Dec. 9 is an Allied Land Command-sponsored, land domain, tactical level, virtual command post exercise.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 08:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867700
    VIRIN: 221209-A-QI808-0001
    PIN: 221209
    Filename: DOD_109367799
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: BYDGOSZCZ, PL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers serve in critical roles during multinational exercise, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Soldiers serve in critical roles during multinational exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT