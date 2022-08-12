Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Quadrennial "Pearl of the West" military exercise, December, 2022

    UDAIRI RANGE, KUWAIT

    12.08.2022

    Video by 1st Lt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    The militaries of France and Kuwait, strategic partners and allies of the United States, coordinate on their 7th joint military exercise since 1992. The Pearl of the West has combined arms in action, integrating armor, artillery, attack helicopters, PATRIOT missile strikes, and a squadron of Rafale fighter jets overhead. Minister of Defence Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Sabah, Kuwait, and Ambassador Claire Le Fleischer, France, were in attendance at Udairi Range, Kuwait, December 8, 2022.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 08:15
    VIRIN: 221208-A-FM739-618
    Location: UDAIRI RANGE, KW 

    France
    Kuwait
    ASG-KU
    Pearl of the West

