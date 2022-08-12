7th Quadrennial "Pearl of the West" military exercise, December, 2022

The militaries of France and Kuwait, strategic partners and allies of the United States, coordinate on their 7th joint military exercise since 1992. The Pearl of the West has combined arms in action, integrating armor, artillery, attack helicopters, PATRIOT missile strikes, and a squadron of Rafale fighter jets overhead. Minister of Defence Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Sabah, Kuwait, and Ambassador Claire Le Fleischer, France, were in attendance at Udairi Range, Kuwait, December 8, 2022.
|12.08.2022
|12.12.2022 08:15
|B-Roll
|867697
|221208-A-FM739-308
|DOD_109367778
|00:00:26
|UDAIRI RANGE, KW
|2
|2
