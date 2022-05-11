B-roll ACC/IG Large-Scale Readiness Exercise - Simulated Protest

B-roll of U.S. Airmen with the 156th Security Forces Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, responding to a simulated protest as part of a Large-Scale Readiness Exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Nov. 5, 2022. The LSRE gives units across the Air National Guard an idea of their capabilities and the readiness of their members to deploy and operate in any environment around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 08:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867695
|VIRIN:
|221105-Z-MF014-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109367776
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR, PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
