Yama Sakura Spotlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/867688" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Anisha Johnson, a Culinary Managing NCO, with the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, speaks about her experience at exercise Yama Sakura 83 on Dec 08, 2022. Yama Sakura 83 is an event that enables participants to work as dedicated partners in support of the US-Japan security alliance and for continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Justin Nye)