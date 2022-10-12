Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura Spotlight

    CAMP KENGUN, JAPAN

    12.10.2022

    Video by Sgt. Justin Nye 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Anisha Johnson, a Culinary Managing NCO, with the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, speaks about her experience at exercise Yama Sakura 83 on Dec 08, 2022. Yama Sakura 83 is an event that enables participants to work as dedicated partners in support of the US-Japan security alliance and for continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Justin Nye)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 07:30
    Location: CAMP KENGUN, JP

