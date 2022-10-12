Yama Sakura Spotlight

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Anisha Johnson, a Culinary Managing NCO, with the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, speaks about her experience at exercise Yama Sakura 83 on Dec 08, 2022. Yama Sakura 83 is an event that enables participants to work as dedicated partners in support of the US-Japan security alliance and for continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Justin Nye)
|12.10.2022
|12.12.2022 07:30
|Package
|867688
|221210-Z-AF119-1234
|DOD_109367759
|00:01:57
|CAMP KENGUN, JP
