On this episode of the AFN Europe Report: U.S. 5th Fleet has been busy with their second major illicit weapons seizure in a month and USAG Benelux celebrates friendship while ringing in the holiday season.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 06:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|867681
|VIRIN:
|221209-F-XX926-653
|Filename:
|DOD_109367578
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AFN Europe Report December 12, 2022, by Amn Gabriel Held and Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT