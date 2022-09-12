Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Europe Report December 12, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    12.09.2022

    Video by Airman Gabriel Held and Chris Knoblauch

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this episode of the AFN Europe Report: U.S. 5th Fleet has been busy with their second major illicit weapons seizure in a month and USAG Benelux celebrates friendship while ringing in the holiday season.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 06:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 867681
    VIRIN: 221209-F-XX926-653
    Filename: DOD_109367578
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report December 12, 2022, by Amn Gabriel Held and Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    EUCOM
    AFN Europe
    AFN Benelux
    USAG Benelux

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT