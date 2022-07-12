U.S. Army 1ST LT. Ryan von Chance-Stutler, Paratrooper assigned to 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, talks about a live fire demolition exercises and practice fire using a M136E1 AT4-CS confined space light anti-armor weapon at Pocek Range in Postonja, Slovenia, Dec. 7, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 03:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|867672
|VIRIN:
|221207-A-DO858-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109367496
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|POSTOJNA, SI
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, AT4/Demo Range Training (Interview), by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
