Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th LRS vehicle maintenance flight keeps Kunsan on the move

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    12.12.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance flight keeps the Wolf Pack on the move, fixing all types of vehicles, from electric to diesel to their war readiness materials, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, December 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 03:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867671
    VIRIN: 221212-F-MZ237-1001
    Filename: DOD_109367495
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    vehicle maintenance
    Kunsan AB
    8th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT