8th LRS vehicle maintenance flight keeps Kunsan on the move

The 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance flight keeps the Wolf Pack on the move, fixing all types of vehicles, from electric to diesel to their war readiness materials, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, December 2022.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 03:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|867671
|VIRIN:
|221212-F-MZ237-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109367495
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
