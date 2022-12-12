General Flynn site visit to Camp Kengun

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



General Charles A. Flynn, Commander of United States Army Pacific Command, conducts a site visit to Camp Kengun during Yama Sakura 83, on 12 Dec. 2022. Yama Sakura 83 is a complex exercise that enables participants to work as dedicated partners in support of the US-Japan security alliance and for continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tom Foster)