    General Flynn site visit to Camp Kengun

    CAMP KENGUN, JAPAN

    12.12.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Foster 

    U.S. Army Japan

    General Charles A. Flynn, Commander of United States Army Pacific Command, conducts a site visit to Camp Kengun during Yama Sakura 83, on 12 Dec. 2022. Yama Sakura 83 is a complex exercise that enables participants to work as dedicated partners in support of the US-Japan security alliance and for continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tom Foster)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 04:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867668
    VIRIN: 221212-Z-IS776-0001
    Filename: DOD_109367447
    Length: 00:06:52
    Location: CAMP KENGUN, JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Flynn site visit to Camp Kengun, by SFC Thomas Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #YamaSakura
    #USJapanAlliance
    #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    #YS83
    #YamaSakura83

