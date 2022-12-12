General Charles A. Flynn, Commander of United States Army Pacific Command, conducts a site visit to Camp Kengun during Yama Sakura 83, on 12 Dec. 2022. Yama Sakura 83 is a complex exercise that enables participants to work as dedicated partners in support of the US-Japan security alliance and for continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tom Foster)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 04:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867668
|VIRIN:
|221212-Z-IS776-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109367447
|Length:
|00:06:52
|Location:
|CAMP KENGUN, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, General Flynn site visit to Camp Kengun, by SFC Thomas Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
