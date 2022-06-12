Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M136E1 AT4-CS confined space light anti-armor weapon training (B-ROLL)

    POSTOJNA, SLOVENIA

    12.06.2022

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U. S. Army Paratroopers assigned to Castle Company, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct practice fire and engage a target using a M136E1 AT4-CS confined space light anti-armor weapon during a live-fire exercise at Pocek Range in Postonja, Slovenia, Dec. 6, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 02:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867667
    VIRIN: 221206-A-DO858-0001
    Filename: DOD_109367446
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: POSTOJNA, SI 

    This work, M136E1 AT4-CS confined space light anti-armor weapon training (B-ROLL), by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

