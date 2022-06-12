M136E1 AT4-CS confined space light anti-armor weapon training (B-ROLL)

U. S. Army Paratroopers assigned to Castle Company, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct practice fire and engage a target using a M136E1 AT4-CS confined space light anti-armor weapon during a live-fire exercise at Pocek Range in Postonja, Slovenia, Dec. 6, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 02:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867667
|VIRIN:
|221206-A-DO858-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109367446
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|POSTOJNA, SI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
