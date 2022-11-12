Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japan-Philippines-U.S. Land Forces Summit press conference

    CAMP ASAKA, JAPAN

    12.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Japan, Philippines and U.S. leaders reiterate their shared commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific at the Japan-Philippines-U.S. Land Forces Summit press conference at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 11, 2022. During the summit, the leaders exchanged views on landpower in the region and discussed opportunities for futurecollaboration. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2022
    Date Posted: 12.11.2022 23:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867628
    VIRIN: 221211-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_109367111
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: CAMP ASAKA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan-Philippines-U.S. Land Forces Summit press conference, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    United States
    Philippines
    USARJ
    JSDF

