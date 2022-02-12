Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Kunsan Pacific Spotlight: POL Flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.02.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    AFN Kunsan

    Senior Airman Hunter Saxour, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels facility operator, keeps 8th Fighter Wing F-16Fighter aircraft fueled up at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 18, 2022. Saxour and his office are not only ensure aircraft are fueled but also inspect and manage all fuel and fuel-powered facilities on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.11.2022 22:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867626
    VIRIN: 221212-F-HV886-5001
    Filename: DOD_109367084
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Pacific Spotlight: POL Flight, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    South Korea
    fuel
    refuel
    mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT