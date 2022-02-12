AFN Kunsan Pacific Spotlight: POL Flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior Airman Hunter Saxour, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels facility operator, keeps 8th Fighter Wing F-16Fighter aircraft fueled up at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 18, 2022. Saxour and his office are not only ensure aircraft are fueled but also inspect and manage all fuel and fuel-powered facilities on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)