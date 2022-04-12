Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.04.2022

    Video by Cpl. Calah Thompson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Residents of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and Iwakuni city participate in the annual Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon at the Atago Sports Complex in Iwakuni City, Japan, Dec. 5, 2022, The relay marathon helps to build camaraderie through friendly competition. There were awards for the top 3 teams in different categories including primary school aged, international, and best costume. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2022
    Date Posted: 12.11.2022 20:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 

    Japan
    Marathon
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Community Relations
    Friendship Relay Marathon

