Residents of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and Iwakuni city participate in the annual Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon at the Atago Sports Complex in Iwakuni City, Japan, Dec. 5, 2022, The relay marathon helps to build camaraderie through friendly competition. There were awards for the top 3 teams in different categories including primary school aged, international, and best costume. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Calah Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2022 20:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867624
|VIRIN:
|221209-M-DL962-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109367042
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon, by Cpl Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
