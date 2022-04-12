video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Residents of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and Iwakuni city participate in the annual Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon at the Atago Sports Complex in Iwakuni City, Japan, Dec. 5, 2022, The relay marathon helps to build camaraderie through friendly competition. There were awards for the top 3 teams in different categories including primary school aged, international, and best costume. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Calah Thompson)