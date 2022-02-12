221212-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 12, 2022) - A Pacific Update highlighting Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's tree lighting ceremony to celebrate the holiday season. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2022 20:20
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|867608
|VIRIN:
|221212-N-CU072-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109367023
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Tree Lighting, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
