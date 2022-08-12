Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Spotlight - Mari Takayama

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Codie Soule 

    AFN Yokosuka

    221208-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 08, 2022) A spotlight on Mari Takayama, the Inter-Cultural Relations instructor on Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, teaches a shopping in Japan class to participants. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.11.2022 20:02
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    AFN Yokosuka
    CFAY
    U.S. Navy
    Pacific Spotlight
    Intercultural Relations training instructor

