    CFAY Power Lifting Competition

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Codie Soule 

    AFN Yokosuka

    221128-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 28 2022) The Morale, Welfare and Fitness team on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka hosted a power lifting competition in the Fleet Recreation gym. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.11.2022 19:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867600
    VIRIN: 221128-N-KP021-1001
    Filename: DOD_109367004
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    This work, CFAY Power Lifting Competition, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Yokosuka
    MWR
    Fitness
    CFAY
    U.S. Navy
    Power Lifting

