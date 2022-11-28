221128-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 28 2022) The Morale, Welfare and Fitness team on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka hosted a power lifting competition in the Fleet Recreation gym. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2022 19:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|867600
|VIRIN:
|221128-N-KP021-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109367004
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CFAY Power Lifting Competition, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT