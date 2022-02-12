Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota AB Christmas tree lighting

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.02.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Azaria Loyd 

    AFN Tokyo

    The 374th Airlift Wing Chapel hosted a Christmas tree lighting December 2, 2022, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Families were able celebrate the holidays and share a sense of connectedness.

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.11.2022 19:51
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 867599
    VIRIN: 221212-F-HS026-1001
    PIN: 836341
    Filename: DOD_109366993
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

    This work, Yokota AB Christmas tree lighting, by SrA Azaria Loyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

