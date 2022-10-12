Spirit Spot as shown on CBS during game day. Watch as America's Army Reserve goes undercover infiltrating the @USNavalAcademy and bringing the #GoArmyBeatNavy Spirit meter to 100%.
The U.S. Army Reserve has assets all across the nation, ready to receive the call. With dual pursuits, Reserve Soldiers bring their civilian expertise to tackling military challenges and objectives, which sometimes gives them an upper hand while working with Active Duty components.
CREW
Directed By: 1st Lt. Tim Yao
Executive Producer: Lt. Col. Ruth Castro
Director of Photography: Sgt. Tarako Braswell
1st Assistant Camera: Spc. Colton Huston
2nd Assistant Camera: Sgt. 1st Class Brad Miller
Sound: Calvin Reimold
Production Assistant: Spc. Jose Luis Lopez Xique
CAST
Pentagon Official: Lt. Col. Marvin Baker
Pentagon NCO: Sgt. 1st Class Brent Powell
Pilot: 1st Lt. Paige Hawkins
Chief of Army Reserve: Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels
Aide: Maj. Eric Connor
Team Leader: 1st Lt. Tim Yao
Team NCO: Staff Sgt. Chelsey Finke
Team Soldier 1: Spc. Colton Huston
Team Soldier 2: Spc. Jose Luis Lopez Xique
LOCATIONS
Ft. Bragg Hangar: Joseph Blankenship
Navy Reserve HQ: Cmdr. Sean Foertsch, Cmdr. Amber Lewis
Offices: Master Sgt. LaTonya Kelly, Sgt. 1st Class Felix Fimbres
SPECIAL THANKS
Col. Bill Humes
Col. Shannon Horne
Mr. Frankling Childress
Lt. Col. Adam Jackson
Spc. Scott Riffle
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2022 19:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|867598
|VIRIN:
|221210-A-KJ871-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109366990
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Spirit Spot 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
