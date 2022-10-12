Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Spirit Spot 2022

    12.10.2022

    Spirit Spot as shown on CBS during game day. Watch as America's Army Reserve goes undercover infiltrating the @USNavalAcademy and bringing the #GoArmyBeatNavy Spirit meter to 100%.

    The U.S. Army Reserve has assets all across the nation, ready to receive the call. With dual pursuits, Reserve Soldiers bring their civilian expertise to tackling military challenges and objectives, which sometimes gives them an upper hand while working with Active Duty components.

    CREW
    Directed By: 1st Lt. Tim Yao
    Executive Producer: Lt. Col. Ruth Castro
    Director of Photography: Sgt. Tarako Braswell
    1st Assistant Camera: Spc. Colton Huston
    2nd Assistant Camera: Sgt. 1st Class Brad Miller
    Sound: Calvin Reimold
    Production Assistant: Spc. Jose Luis Lopez Xique

    CAST
    Pentagon Official: Lt. Col. Marvin Baker
    Pentagon NCO: Sgt. 1st Class Brent Powell
    Pilot: 1st Lt. Paige Hawkins
    Chief of Army Reserve: Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels
    Aide: Maj. Eric Connor
    Team Leader: 1st Lt. Tim Yao
    Team NCO: Staff Sgt. Chelsey Finke
    Team Soldier 1: Spc. Colton Huston
    Team Soldier 2: Spc. Jose Luis Lopez Xique

    LOCATIONS
    Ft. Bragg Hangar: Joseph Blankenship
    Navy Reserve HQ: Cmdr. Sean Foertsch, Cmdr. Amber Lewis
    Offices: Master Sgt. LaTonya Kelly, Sgt. 1st Class Felix Fimbres

    SPECIAL THANKS
    Col. Bill Humes
    Col. Shannon Horne
    Mr. Frankling Childress
    Lt. Col. Adam Jackson
    Spc. Scott Riffle


    #Armyfilmmaker #armyreserve #westpoint #navalacademy #timyao #armynavy2022 #goarmy #gonavy #annapolis #ncaafootball #military #veteran #nfl

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.11.2022 19:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867598
    VIRIN: 221210-A-KJ871-001
    Filename: DOD_109366990
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US

    TAGS

    GoArmy
    goarmybeatnavy
    usarmarketing
    army reserve
    tim yao
    spirit spot

