Army Reserve Spirit Spot 2022

Spirit Spot as shown on CBS during game day. Watch as America's Army Reserve goes undercover infiltrating the @USNavalAcademy and bringing the #GoArmyBeatNavy Spirit meter to 100%.



The U.S. Army Reserve has assets all across the nation, ready to receive the call. With dual pursuits, Reserve Soldiers bring their civilian expertise to tackling military challenges and objectives, which sometimes gives them an upper hand while working with Active Duty components.



CREW

Directed By: 1st Lt. Tim Yao

Executive Producer: Lt. Col. Ruth Castro

Director of Photography: Sgt. Tarako Braswell

1st Assistant Camera: Spc. Colton Huston

2nd Assistant Camera: Sgt. 1st Class Brad Miller

Sound: Calvin Reimold

Production Assistant: Spc. Jose Luis Lopez Xique



CAST

Pentagon Official: Lt. Col. Marvin Baker

Pentagon NCO: Sgt. 1st Class Brent Powell

Pilot: 1st Lt. Paige Hawkins

Chief of Army Reserve: Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels

Aide: Maj. Eric Connor

Team Leader: 1st Lt. Tim Yao

Team NCO: Staff Sgt. Chelsey Finke

Team Soldier 1: Spc. Colton Huston

Team Soldier 2: Spc. Jose Luis Lopez Xique



LOCATIONS

Ft. Bragg Hangar: Joseph Blankenship

Navy Reserve HQ: Cmdr. Sean Foertsch, Cmdr. Amber Lewis

Offices: Master Sgt. LaTonya Kelly, Sgt. 1st Class Felix Fimbres



SPECIAL THANKS

Col. Bill Humes

Col. Shannon Horne

Mr. Frankling Childress

Lt. Col. Adam Jackson

Spc. Scott Riffle





#Armyfilmmaker #armyreserve #westpoint #navalacademy #timyao #armynavy2022 #goarmy #gonavy #annapolis #ncaafootball #military #veteran #nfl