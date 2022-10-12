Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    165th Airlift Wing Tribute to 75th Year Anniversary

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Manzanares 

    165th Airlift Wing

    Celebrating the 75th year anniversary of the 165th Airlift Wing

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.11.2022 15:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867587
    VIRIN: 221210-Z-LY440-1001
    Filename: DOD_109366788
    Length: 00:05:34
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    75th Anniversary
    165th Airlift Wing
    165AW
    165th AW
    Savannah Air National Guard Base
    Military Ball#AirForce #ANG

