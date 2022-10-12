Reunion of Honor 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members of III Marine Expeditionary Force and Government of Japan

representatives attend the 2022 Reunion of Honor on Iwo Jima, Japan, Dec.10,

2022. The Reunion of Honor is an annual ceremony that commemorates the

sacrifices made by both Japanese and American service members who fought

during World War II on Iwo Jima. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Megan Roses)