    Reunion of Honor 2022

    JAPAN

    12.10.2022

    Video by Sgt. Megan Roses 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Service members of III Marine Expeditionary Force and Government of Japan
    representatives attend the 2022 Reunion of Honor on Iwo Jima, Japan, Dec.10,
    2022. The Reunion of Honor is an annual ceremony that commemorates the
    sacrifices made by both Japanese and American service members who fought
    during World War II on Iwo Jima. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Megan Roses)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.11.2022 18:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867582
    VIRIN: 221209-M-JH926-1003
    Filename: DOD_109366579
    Length: 00:34:43
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reunion of Honor 2022, by Sgt Megan Roses, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iwo Jima
    JGSDF
    III MEF
    Reunion of Honors

