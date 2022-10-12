Reunion of Honor 2022

Service members of III Marine Expeditionary Force and Government of Japan
representatives attend the 2022 Reunion of Honor on Iwo Jima, Japan, Dec.10,
2022. The Reunion of Honor is an annual ceremony that commemorates the
sacrifices made by both Japanese and American service members who fought
during World War II on Iwo Jima. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Megan Roses)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2022 18:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867582
|VIRIN:
|221209-M-JH926-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109366579
|Length:
|00:34:43
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
